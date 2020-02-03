Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launches video contest

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is holding a video contest. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is holding a video contest. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launches video contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is holding a “WHY I GIVE” video contest to give nonprofits participating in Giving Day the opportunity to spread their message and create awareness for their missions.

Fairfield County nonprofits can enter the contest by uploading a short video, 60-seconds or less, to their Facebook page and joining the WHY I GIVE contest.

The eligible video entry which receives the most “likes” on Facebook will receive a special $2,500 grant, courtesy of Bank of America, champion sponsor of Fairfield County’s Giving Day.

Contest details are available at FCCFOUNDATION.org/.