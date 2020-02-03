https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Fairfield-County-s-Community-Foundation-15026773.php
Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launches video contest
Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is holding a “WHY I GIVE” video contest to give nonprofits participating in Giving Day the opportunity to spread their message and create awareness for their missions.
Fairfield County nonprofits can enter the contest by uploading a short video, 60-seconds or less, to their Facebook page and joining the WHY I GIVE contest.
The eligible video entry which receives the most “likes” on Facebook will receive a special $2,500 grant, courtesy of Bank of America, champion sponsor of Fairfield County’s Giving Day.
Contest details are available at FCCFOUNDATION.org/.
View Comments