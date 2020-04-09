Fairfield County Bank commits $100,000 to help feed community

In response to the COVID-19 national health crisis, Fairfield County Bank has launched a new program, Feeding Fairfield County, and a $100,000 commitment to help feed the community.

“As a result of the outbreak, many of our community members are struggling to feed their families,” said Dan Berta, president of Fairfield County Bank. “As we tirelessly work to help our impacted business and consumer clients overcome their financial challenges, it is also important for us to take a leadership position to help community members with the urgent need of putting food on the table.”

Feeding Fairfield County, Fairfield County Bank’s COVID-19 food security response program, is a multi-faceted program designed to improve access to food for community members suddenly impacted by the national health crisis. The program includes direct contributions to local food banks as well as purchasing gift cards from local restaurants that will be donated to help feed at-risk communities and our heroic healthcare workers and first responders.

“We want to contribute not only money but also create a program to bring together our local businesses, clients, and the overall community to further feed people in need,” added David Schneider, Fairfield County Bank CEO. “We encourage everyone who can to join us in supporting the community through this program.”

Dan Berta went on to say, “The Bank’s restaurant clients are some of our most notable community leaders. This is an opportunity for us to also help them during this crisis by purchasing gift cards that we then donate to people in need and using them to bring food to our front-line healthcare workers and first responders.”

Additionally, Fairfield County Bank will be directing some of its ongoing community-focused efforts towards food-related causes, including the Bank’s Charity of the Month program, the Bank’s Coins for a Cause program, employee gift matching program, and volunteer efforts.

In the coming days, Fairfield County Bank will be providing details on how community members can join the effort. For more information, follow Fairfield County Bank on Facebook and check for routine updates on our dedicated Feeding Fairfield County webpage. Charities or businesses interested in participating in the Feeding Fairfield County program can email Stephen Wooters at Stephen.Wooters@FairfieldCountyBank.com.

Stephen Wooters, executive vice president, further emphasized, “We are a community bank, and we are here for our community. It’s not just a tagline when we say ‘We Are Fairfield County.’”