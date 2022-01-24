FIU president quits over 'emotional entanglement' with woman

MIAMI (AP) — The president of Florida International University has now explained his abrupt resignation, telling students, faculty and staff that he's ending his 45-year career because of an “emotional (not physical) entanglement" with a valued colleague.
Mark Rosenberg initially cited the health of himself and his wife in his emailed announcement on Friday. His Sunday statement to the South Florida university community said his wife's deteriorating condition — she has advanced dementia — had led him to act inappropriately with a co-worker.