FEMA approves additional $300 per week for CT unemployed

FEMA's grant funding will allow Connecticut to provide $300 per week in addition to their regular unemployment benefit to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor has approved Connecticut for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow Connecticut to provide $300 per week in addition to their regular unemployment benefit to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA said it will work with Gov. Ned Lamont to implement a system to make this funding available to Connecticut residents.

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the pandemic.

Connecticut has agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.