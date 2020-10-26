FBI, tribe investigating weekend killing on Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The FBI and the Crow Police Department are searching for a suspect in a weekend killing on the Crow Indian Reservation in southern Montana, officials said.

The Crow Tribe Executive Branch described Saturday's killing as an “ambush-style homicide” and the FBI said the victim was a woman, The Billings Gazette reported.

Officers are searching for Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, as a suspect in the killing, the tribe said. He is described as Native American, 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and 200 pounds (91 kilograms) with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

The FBI has declined to release any information about how the woman was killed.