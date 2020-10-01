FBI report: Crime dropped in Wilton in 2019

WILTON — Major incidents of crime were down in town in 2019, compared with 2018, according to the recently released FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

The most-reported incidents were property crime, which includes burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson, although these are also broken down separately. Property crimes involve offenses where money or property is taken, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.

In 2019, there were 109 property crimes in Wilton, compared with 154 in 2018.

Larceny/theft reports numbered 89 in 2019, down from 127 in 2018.

Burglaries were down from 16 in 2018 to 13 in 2019.

Although motor vehicle thefts showed a downward trend, decreasing from 11 in 2018 to seven in 2019, they may rise again in 2020. As of July, there had been seven motor vehicle thefts reported this year, prompting police to remind residents to lock their cars when left in their driveways overnight.

The other categories the FBI tracks and the number of incidents in Wilton for 2019 were:

Violent crime: 4

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter: 0

Rape: 0

Robbery: 0

Aggravated assault: 4

Arson: 0

In the Northeast, the greatest incident of larceny/theft last year was shoplifting, at 27.3 percent, followed by thefts from motor vehicles, at 18.4 percent.

In the Wilton Police Department’s annual report issued this spring, crimes against property accounted for 73 percent of incidents in Wilton last year.

That was higher than the national average of 60 percent. However, Wilton’s rate of crimes against people — such as homicide, assault and sex offenses — amounted to 15 percent, and crimes against society, at 12 percent, were lower than the national average.