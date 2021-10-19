FBI at Russian oligarch's homes for 'law enforcement' action MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 7:31 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents were carrying out “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion and New York City townhouse tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
FBI officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence at either property or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.
