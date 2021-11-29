FBI: Dayton mass shooter fantasized about killing for years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The man who gunned down nine people in Dayton, Ohio, two years ago had fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide for at least a decade before carrying out the Aug. 4, 2019, attack, the FBI said Monday as it announced the conclusion of its investigation.
Shooter Connor Betts didn't share specific details with friends or family members about his fantasies, underscoring the importance of people being attuned to subtle changes in an individual, the agency said.