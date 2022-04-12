FACT FOCUS: Posts maligning Disney lack evidence

Online posts are using flawed logic and false information to malign The Walt Disney Co. as sympathetic to pedophiles or predatory toward young children after the company publicly opposed a Florida bill banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have attempted to link Disney to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve highlighted Disney employee arrests as alleged evidence of a companywide problem. They’ve pointed to Disney prioritizing diverse content as evidence of the company “grooming” kids.