Weir Farm / Contributed photo

Weir Farm, located on the Wilton, and Ridgefield border is having a live virtual tour with National Park Service Park Ranger at the farm, Tom Barberi, on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. via the farm’s Facebook page:

Viewers who go on the tour will learn about the farm’s iconic stone walls, and also be able to join Barberi on a stroll through the fields of the farm to examine the three different types of stone walls the farm has. Viewers will also be able to learn about their rich history.