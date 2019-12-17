Experts to talk about coyotes in Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Two experts are going to be giving a public presentation on Tuesday about the coyotes that are living in Vermont.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Furbearer Project Leader Kimberly Royar and Wildlife Ecologist David Person are scheduled to hold an informational meeting about eastern coyotes at the Barre Fish and Game Club in Barre.

Vermont Director of Wildlife Mark Scott said the goal of the meeting is to understand coyotes from an objective, scientific perspective.

Scott says coyotes occupy a role as a natural predator in Vermont's ecosystem, but they also have become controversial.

The state wants people to learn how to live with coyotes because they are well-established throughout Vermont.

Eastern coyotes first appeared in Vermont in the 1940s after breeding with wolves in Canada. They are larger than western coyotes and they live in areas that are well-settled by humans as well as in remote areas.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.