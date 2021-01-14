Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration ASHRAF KHALIL and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 6:03 a.m.
1 of8 The Dome of the Capitol building is visible as members of the National Guard stand in front of riot gear laid out on a field on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A U.S. Secret Service guard stands post at the North Portico of the White House, after the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 The Dome of the Capitol building is visible as riot gear is laid out on a field on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Troops move inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Troops rest as they hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., helps ATF police officers clean up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — All through downtown Washington, the primary sound for several blocks was the beeping of forklifts unloading more fencing.
There were no cars or scooters and seemingly no tourists Wednesday, just the occasional jogger and multiple construction crews at work. The U.S. Capitol that proved such a soft target last week was visible only through lines of tall, black fence.
