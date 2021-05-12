Expected 'bombshell' testimony fizzles at Brazil virus probe MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA, Associated Press May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 6:04 p.m.
1 of6 Fabio Wajngarten, former Communications Secretary, testifies during a Brazilian Senate commission inquiry investigating the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Wajngarten is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been one of the world’s most prominent opponents of restrictions aimed at curbing the disease. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian senators expecting explosive testimony from a former government official on President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response expressed anger Wednesday at what they called his evasive responses and, in some cases, lies.
Bolsonaro's former communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, testified for more than six hours as part of the Senate’s investigation into the administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. By late afternoon, several senators were calling for Wajngarten to be jailed.
