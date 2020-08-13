Excessive tap to bake US Southwest through coming weekend

PHOENIX (AP) — Excessive heat is expected across the U.S. Southwest into early next week, with forecasters warning of temperatures over 110 degrees (43.3 Celcius) in desert cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas.

High temperatures are expected to be be the norm through Monday across much of Arizona, and the National Weather Service's office in Albuquerque said high temperature records might be broken in central and eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures were expected to reach 114 degrees (45.5 Celcius) in Phoenix on both Friday and Saturday and 113 degrees (45 degrees) in Las Vegas on Sunday.

”The 5-day forecast can be described by one word...HOT! Temps warm up to around 114° by Friday and stay there for awhile," the weather service's Phoenix office said in a Twitter post.