Excerpts of letters sent to Santa

A postal worker dressed as Santa, reads letters to addressed to "Pere Noel" - Father Christmas in French - decorated with love hearts, stickers and glitter, in Libourne, southwest France, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Letters pouring by the tens of thousands into Santa's mailbox offer a glimpse into the worries and hopes of children awaiting a pandemic-hit Christmas. Along with usual pleas for toys and gadgets, kids are also mailing requests for vaccines, for visits from grandparents, for life to return to the way it was. The office estimates that one letter in three mentions the pandemic.

Excerpts from letters sent to Santa that have been received by his sorting office in France:

“Father Christmas, if the coronavirus allows it, would it be possible to drop in on the night of the 24th ... We'll put out a cake for you and carrots for the reindeer” — The Theron family.

“I hope that you are well. I also hope the elves and you aren't infected” — Lina, age 9.

“I want this epidemic to stop, so I can see my family without fear” — Eglantine.

“I want to meet you but we can't because there is the virus" — William.

“I didn't put many toys on my list. I understand that this year is difficult with the virus ... P.S. I broke my arm” — Louis, age 9.

“I'm going to turn 6. I won't be able to celebrate my birthday because of the sick people” — Leana.

“Even with the sickness, I hope to see you, because I want to give you a hug and a kiss ... I would like a brother and a little sister. I have a fish and a frog" — Rosay.

“It's been many years since I have written to you. In lockdown, I decided to pick up my pen again ... Father Christmas, for me, an independent student, this has been a tough year ...” Alexis, 22.

“Don't forget your lockdown pass and your mask, so you aren't fined” — Carole, age 54.