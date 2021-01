BALTIMORE (AP) — A former student of the Dunbar High School assistant principal found shot to death in his home last month has been arrested and charged in his death, authorities in Baltimore County said Friday.

County police and court records show Zayeed Quinton Abdul-Muhaimin, 23, is accused of robbing and shooting Shelton Justin Stanley, whose body was found in his Pikesville home on Dec. 28, The Baltimore Sun reported.