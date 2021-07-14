Ex-state assemblyman sentenced for stealing campaign funds

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A former state assemblyman in California has been sentenced to a year in jail for using more than a quarter-million dollars of campaign funds on personal expenses and lying about it while he was elections chief for Contra Costa County.
Joe Canciamilla, 66, pleaded guilty to nine counts of grand theft and perjury for stealing $261,800 in campaign funds to pay for a vacation to Asia, meals at restaurants and a personal loan, among other personal expenditures, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office said Tuesday.