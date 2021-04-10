Ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death shows courtroom tactics April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 1:22 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death has introduced viewers from around the world to a vast array of defense and prosecution tactics aimed at swaying the jury.
Some strategies and terms that have become part of Derek Chauvin's trial are rare outside criminal courtrooms. The Associated Press has taken closer looks into them to better explain what viewers are seeing and hearing.