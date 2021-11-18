Ex-officer accused of taking daughters, carjacking

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The hunt for a former police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania this week now includes Maryland, where Baltimore County police said he kidnapped a driver Wednesday and forced him to drive around the Baltimore area.

Former police Officer Robert Vicosa carjacked and kidnapped the driver Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said at a news conference in York, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. The driver was later released unharmed, Hyatt said.