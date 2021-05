DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit News said a former state lawmaker and his lawyer agreed to pay $20,000 to settle a lawsuit against the newspaper.

Ex-Rep. Todd Courser had filed a defamation lawsuit against the News for a 2015 report about efforts to cover up an affair with another lawmaker. The case was dismissed by a judge, but Courser and attorney Matthew DePerno were also ordered to pay $79,701 in sanctions.