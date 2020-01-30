Ex-judge investigated for making 'abusive' demands to staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum agreed to never run for judicial office again after a watchdog agency found he had allegedly harassed court staff and made “abusive” demands.

Rosenbaum reached an agreement with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct in which he did not admit to misconduct but said he will not seek another judgeship, according to the Commission's release Wednesday.

The release stated investigators were looking into a complaint against Rosenbaum that alleged “from 2005 through 2019, he made improper and at times abusive personal demands of court staff, directly or indirectly conveying that continued employment required submitting to such demands, and creating a hostile workplace environment.”

The alleged conduct against the was so extreme that had the allegations been found to be substantive, the commission would have sought for Rosenbaum to be removed from the bench.

Rosenbaum was re-elected in November after he got more than 160,000 votes in the 7th Judicial District, the most votes out of all the candidates. But the commission's statement said the justice had “vacated his chambers” and was not working after Dec. 31.