Ex-doctor accused of terrorist threat against Mormon church

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former doctor whose medical license was revoked in 2019 has been accused in Las Vegas of making a false terrorist threat against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

Isaac Hearne, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested last week after a recorded telephone call to church headquarters Dec. 13 from a man who identified himself as Hearne and threatened to kill everyone in the building, according to a Las Vegas police report cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.