Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment MARK GILLISPIE, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 6:33 p.m.
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is charged with attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor child pornography charge involving a 15-year-old girl, according to court records. (Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office via AP) AP
FILE - Drake Bell arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Bell, one of stars of the popular Nickelodeon children's show "Drake & Josh," faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15. The 34-year-old actor pleaded not guilty Thursday, June 3, 2021, to felony attempted endangering children and misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Drake Bell arrives at Wango Tango on May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Bell, one of stars of the popular Nickelodeon children's show "Drake & Josh," faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15. The 34-year-old actor pleaded not guilty Thursday, June 3, 2021, to felony attempted endangering children and misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the stars of the popular Nickelodeon children's show “Drake & Josh” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended his 2017 concert in Ohio when she was 15.
Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a Cleveland courtroom to a felony charge of attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.