Ex-Wichita nurse pleads to Medicaid fraud, other counts

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita nurse accused of stealing drugs and mistreating nursing home patients has pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and other counts, prosecutors said Friday.

Melissa Ann Seiber, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court to three counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult in a nursing facility and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The crimes took place between June 2018 and November 2019 while Seiber was employed at three nursing facilities in Wichita, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

Seiber is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division that saw 10 nurses and aides at various facilities charged in 2018.