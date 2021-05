LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles faces additional criminal charges in a case where he is accused of sexually abusing seven women, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

James Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail after the grand jury's indictment was unsealed, the newspaper reported. He was arrested in June 2019; his medical license has been suspended by court order as that case moves forward.