Henry Ruggs' lawyers argue to block medical records release KEN RITTER, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 2:31 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team.
Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court as a prosecutor filed additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted.