Ex-Navajo housing CEO: Nude photos part of revenge plot

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Former Navajo Housing Authority CEO says he deleted nude photos of him and his wife on a company cell phone, but his predecessor restored them out of anger.

Craig Dougall told the Gallup Independent this week he made a mistake in using the company phone to share intimate correspondence with his wife of 20 years. But Dougall said he didn’t deliberately return the phone with the photos to be seen by the staff.

Dougall alleged that former CEO Roberta Roberts, whom he replaced, took the phone to a tech company to restore the photos.

Dougall was fired for his position in March after Roberts reported the photos. Roberts also was fired.

Attorney David Jordan, who is representing Roberts, says the claim Roberts undeleted information on the phone is false. He says she received the phone and found the naked photos.