Ex-Idaho candidate appears in Colorado court in girl's death

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared after a holiday concert over 30 years ago made his first court appearance in the state on Friday.

Steven D. Pankey went before a judge in Greeley for a brief hearing two days after being sent there to face prosecution in the killing of his former neighbor, Jonelle Matthews, in 1984. He appeared in person, wearing an orange jail uniform and a mask, standing next to his lawyer in a courtroom with limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matthews' parents and sister watched the proceedings remotely by video.

Judge Timothy Kerns told Pankey he would be held without bond for now. Pankey's lawyer said he planned to ask Kerns to consider allowing him to be released on bond after a Dec. 4 hearing scheduled to weigh the evidence against him.

Pankey was arrested at his home in Meridian, Idaho on Oct. 12, a day before prosecutors announced he had been indicted by a grand jury.

Jonelle’s family searched fruitlessly for years for her as her picture was printed on milk cartons during a national missing-children campaign in the 1980s. Her remains were not discovered until 2019.