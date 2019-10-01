Ex-Atlantic Club casino sold again. (This time for real?)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Will the fourth time be the charm for Atlantic City's former Atlantic Club casino?

The Boardwalk property, which has been shuttered since Jan. 2014, has been sold to a New York firm.

TJM Properties, a Florida real estate company, says it sold the former casino to Colosseo Atlantic City, a New York investment and construction firm. The purchase price was not revealed.

TJM has been trying for years without success to sell the property — and make the deal stick. Three previous sales have fallen through.

Company president Rocco Sebastiani says he plans to run the building as an 800-room, non-gambling hotel after conducting major renovations.

The Atlantic Club formerly did business as Steve Wynn's Golden Nugget before a series of ownership changes.