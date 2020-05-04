Eversource to participate in COVID-19 webinars

Eversource energy company is inviting customers to take part in the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) upcoming webinars to learn more about steps it has taken to help during the COVID-9 pandemic.

Eversource representatives will share information on assistance available to customers during this time and offer solutions and tips to help customers save money and energy while they spend more time at home.

Since mid-March, the energy company has:

Suspended all customer disconnections for non-payment.

Waived late payment charges.

Began offering a special, flexible payment plan for any past due bills.

Offered additional energy-saving tips to help reduce energy use while people are spending more time at home.

“We appreciate PURA holding these important webinars to ensure customers get vital information that may help them during this unprecedented time,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We’re here to support our customers during this pandemic with everything from tips on ways to save energy and money to assistance setting up payment plans.”

The first webinar, Taking Action on Behalf of CT’s Residents: Public Utility Companies’ Response to COVID-19, will take place on Tuesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Residential customers are encouraged to pre-register for this webinar at https://bit.ly/3f12pGf.

The second webinar, Taking Action on Behalf of CT’s Businesses: Public Utility Companies’ Response to COVID-19, will take place on Tuesday, May 5 at 1 p.m. Commercial and industrial customers are encouraged to pre-register for this webinar at https://bit.ly/3cT5pmm.

Both webinars are free. Pre-registration is highly recommended for both events, as space is limited. The webinars will also be recorded for those that cannot participate in real-time and will be posted to PURA’s website the following day.