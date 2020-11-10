Eversource submits prices for winter supply costs in CT

Eversource Energy has submitted its proposed electricity prices for approval for the coming winter to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), a press release from the utility company on Nov. 5 said.

If the prices are approved, the utility company’s residential Generation Service Charge would be 8.931 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the current 7.375 cents per kilowatt-hour that its customers pay.

The prices would also be in effect from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021.

The prices would also be an increase for its customers who are signed up for its Standard Service generation rate on the supply side of their electric bill beginning Jan. 1. This rate also “changes on Jan. 1 and July 1 every year,” the release said.

Eversource customers have the option to buy their power from state-approved third-party suppliers or go with the energy company’s Standard Service rate.

More information about the “alternate suppliers” that are available, and rates can be found at: http://www.energizedct.com/compare-energy-suppliers.

“The average residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month will see an increase of approximately $7.11 per month on the supply portion of their bill. Each customer’s total bill depends on how much energy they use, their rate category, and weather conditions” Eversource said if the prices are approved.

The utility company would not profit from the charge, it said, since customers would be charged directly for it as a “direct pass-through cost.”

“We recognize the effect higher electricity prices can have on our customers, especially during these unprecedented times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to help them better manage their energy use,” said Penni Conner, Eversource’s senior vice president and chief customer officer.

She said the utility offers a variety of energy efficiency programs that can help customers reduce their power use and save money. Eversource also has several methods its customers can use to pay their electric bills.

“We also offer various payment arrangements for customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bill, including the COVID-19 payment plan which allows them to pay past-due balances for up to 24 months,” Conner said.

Companies like Eversource bid twice a year for power supplies, award contracts to low bidders, and pass along the costs to customers without “marking them up,” the utility company said.

Information about this can be found at Eversource.com.