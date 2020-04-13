Eversource says it is ready to handle today’s storm

Eversource energy company says its line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm.

“As Eversource continues operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan, the energy company is closely monitoring the powerful rain and wind storm expected to impact New England Monday. With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst.

Eversource crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm, according to Hayhurst.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Report any outage online or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.