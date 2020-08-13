Eversource restoring last remaining power outages from storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Utility crews were working Thursday evening in Connecticut to restore the last remaining power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias, which knocked down scores of trees and wires across the state more than a week ago.

Officials with Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider with 1.25 million customers in Connecticut, said they expected power to be restored by midnight in the hard-hit western part of the state. The utility reported about 280 outages in the state early Thursday evening.

United Illuminating, which serves about 335,000 customers in the New Haven and Bridgeport areas, said it completed its power restoration work Tuesday night.

Both utilities have been criticized by government officials and customers for their response to the storm, including taking too long to restore power. The Aug. 4 storm cut power to more than 700,000 customers as winds gusted to more than 60 mph (97 kph).

State officials have launched an investigation of the companies' response to the storm.

Eversource also was named Wednesday in a proposed $1.5 billion, class-action lawsuit by customers and businesses, who allege the company did not adequately prepare for the storm and left them without electricity for too long. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said company officials believe the lawsuit has no merit.