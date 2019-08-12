Eversource inspects wires over Wilton

Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut during the month of August.

This semiannual inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service, according to a press release by Eversource.

The work involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

The aerial inspections start Tuesday, Aug. 13 and will continue through Aug. 31. Weather permitting; flights will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The aerial inspections will be done over utility rights of way covering Wilton and the following Connecticut cities and towns:

Andover, Beacon Falls, Berlin, Bethany, Bethel, Bethlehem, Bloomfield, Bozrah, Branford, Bristol, Brookfield, Brooklyn, Canton, Chaplin, Cheshire, Chester, Columbia, Coventry, Danbury, Darien, Deep River, Durham, East Granby, East Haddam, East Hartford, East Haven, East Lyme, East Windsor, Ellington, Essex, Farmington, Franklin, Glastonbury, Granby, Greenwich, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Hampton, Hartford, Harwinton, Hebron, Killingly, Lebanon, Ledyard, Litchfield, Lyme, Manchester, Mansfield, Meriden, Middlebury, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, Monroe, Montville, Naugatuck, New Hartford, New Milford, Newington, Newtown, North Branford, North Stonington, Norwalk, Old Saybrook, Orange, Oxford, Plymouth, Pomfret, Portland, Putnam, Redding, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Roxbury, Salisbury, Shelton, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stamford, Suffield, Thomaston, Thompson, Wallingford, Washington, Waterbury, Waterford, Watertown, Westport, Wethersfield, Windham, Windsor, Wolcott, Woodbridge and Woodbury.

The aircraft involved is a Blue & silver helicopter, tail # N1431W.