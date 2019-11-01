Eversource calls out of state crews to help restore power

With thousands of Connecticut residents without power the day after a wind-filled Halloween storm, Eversource power company says it has called in utility crews from Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Kentucky to assist in restoration efforts.

“Line and tree crews are working non-stop to restore power to customers in Connecticut affected by the high winds that swept through the state overnight and early this morning. Approximately 61,000 customers were without power at 11 a.m.,” Eversource officials said in a news release.

In Wilton, 423 customers were still without power as of 12:23 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Eversource reports that during the storm, winds had been reported at over 60 miles per hour, bringing down trees and tree limbs onto the power lines and causing outages.

“Despite these challenging conditions, our crews are there for our customers when they’re needed most and are committed to working 24/7 until everyone has their power,” said Eversource Vice President of Connecticut Electric Operations Don Boudreau.

Eversource is reminding customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. People can report an outage online at eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers are encouraged to download the Eversource mobile app where they can also report outages or check for updates.

Eversource advises customers who are without power and using a generator to be sure it has a transfer switch that has been installed by a qualified electrician and the generator is located outdoors and as far from the house or business as possible. Keep it away from doors, windows and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com