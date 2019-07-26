Eversource awards $2,500 for Norwalk River Valley Trail

Boy Scout Colton Lovell, pictured with his father Mike, installed signage for the Norwalk River Valley Trail at Wolfpit Road and Route 7.

Eversource has awarded $2,500 to help the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) build its first section in Redding, dubbed the Redding Mile.

The (NRVT) must raise $75,000 in matching funds to trigger the recent $300,000 CT DEEP for the trail.

Stuart Green, NRVT board member and town leader for Redding said; “We deeply appreciate the generosity of Eversource, and dozens of other generous donors, who have helped bring us very close to meeting the $75,000 matching fund goal. We hope to start construction of the NRVT in Redding this year,” siad Stuart Green, NRVT board member and town leader for Redding.

The overall plan for the Norwalk River Valley Trail is to construct a 30-mile, 10-foot wide trail, connecting Rogers Park in Danbury to Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, passing through Redding, Ridgefield, and Wilton. To date, approximately eight miles have been completed in Norwalk and Wilton.