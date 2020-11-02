Eversource: Nearly 1,000 without power in Wilton

Windy conditions are causing some power outages. Windy conditions are causing some power outages. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Eversource: Nearly 1,000 without power in Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Eversource reports 983 customers are without power in Wilton, along Valley Road in the vicinity of Huckleberry Hill Road. The outage began around 12:15 p.m.

According to the outage map, there is also a cluster of about a dozen outages in the vicinity of Appletree Lane, which is west of Belden Hill Road.

That total is considerably more than the 403 customer outages reported elsewhere in the state on Eversource’s website.

On Monday morning, a fallen tree blocking Maplewood Lane was reported through SeeClickFix. The incident was reported to the Department of Public Works.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilton is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph are expected.

Otherwise, the weather is mostly sunny, with a high of 44 degrees forecast. Monday night, winds will die down to 10 to 15 mph, but there will be a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny and breezy, with a high of 48.