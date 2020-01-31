Evers declares state of emergency after flooding, storms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in southeastern Wisconsin in the wake of severe winter storms that struck the region.

The governor issued an executive order declaring an emergency in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties in response to the storms Jan. 10-12. High winds and flooding caused significant damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The three counties earlier this week reported a combined $30 million in damage to public infrastructure.

The declaration directs state agencies to help people affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard's adjutant general to call troops to active duty to help local authorities.

Evers asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier this week to perform a preliminary damage estimate, the first step in determining whether the state will seek a federal disaster declaration. FEMA officials are expected to do an assessment this week.