Evers announces new community vaccination sites

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that his administration is partnering with an international health care organization to set up community sites for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The administration will work with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to set up six to 10 community vaccination sites, Evers’ office said in a news release. The first is scheduled to open Feb. 16 in Rock County and will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people per day, with a goal of ramping that up to 1,000 per day, it said.