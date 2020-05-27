Everett police arrest man accused in fatal party shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man was fatally shot at a house party in northwestern Washington state after police say he rejected unwanted sexual advances from a neighbor, authorities said.

Ryan Leenders was arrested on first-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting Sunday in Everett, The Daily Herald reported.

Leenders, 35, invited two friends, a man and woman in their late 20s, who were walking through the neighborhood to come inside and join a party with his neighbors, police said. He then made unwanted sexual advances toward them both, detectives said.

Police said the pair was beginning to leave when Leenders held them at gunpoint and demanded their belongings. The victim, who was only identified as 28-year-old man, stepped in front of the woman and was shot multiple times, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Leenders left the house and was later identified as the shooter by the woman, police said.

Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found probable cause to hold him in custody. Bail was set at $1 million. The Associated Press was unable to reach an attorney for Leenders on Wednesday. A message left at the Office of Public Defense for Snohomish County wasn't immediately returned.