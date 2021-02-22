Even low levels of air pollution can increase heart, lung risks in older adults

Long-term exposure to air pollution, even at low levels, can increase the risk for heart and lung disease in older adults, new research shows.

The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, found exposure to three types of air pollutants was responsible for thousands of hospitalizations in the U.S. each year. Even at levels below national safety standards, the exposure was linked to an increased risk for heart and lung problems such as heart attacks, strokes, irregular heartbeats and pneumonia in people 65 or older.

"People should be conscious of the air quality in the region where they live to avoid harmful exposure over long periods of time, if possible," said lead study author Mahdieh Danesh Yazdi in a news release. He is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. Because the harmful effects were found at levels below what's federally acceptable, he said policymakers should reconsider those standards and doctors should consider air pollution a risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

Air pollutants can harm the heart and lungs by causing inflammation, previous studies show. More recent studies have focused on the long-term and cumulative effects of multiple pollutants on people's health.

In the new study, researchers analyzed hospitalization records from 2000 to 2016 for more than 63 million Medicare recipients, comparing them against air pollution measures by ZIP code for the same period. They looked at three kinds of air pollution: fine particulate matter, which is made up of tiny bits of dust, soot, smoke or liquid so small it can go deep into the lungs; nitrogen dioxide, a poisonous gas that forms when fossil fuels such as coal, oil or gas are burned; and ozone, or smog.

Exposure to fine particulate matter increased the risk for heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and rapid and irregular heartbeats. As exposure levels rose, so did hospitalizations. For example, hospital admissions for stroke increased by 2,536 for each one-unit increase in fine particulate matter each year.

Long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide increased the risk for stroke and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat also called AFib. And long-term exposure to ozone increased pneumonia risk.

"More than half of the study population is exposed to low levels of these pollutants, according to U.S. benchmarks," Danesh Yazdi said. "Therefore, the long-term health impact of these pollutants should be a serious concern for all, including policymakers, clinicians and patients."

If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

American Heart Association News covers heart disease, stroke and related health issues. Not all views expressed in American Heart Association News stories reflect the official position of the American Heart Association.

Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. Permission is granted, at no cost and without need for further request, for individuals, media outlets, and non-commercial education and awareness efforts to link to, quote, excerpt or reprint from these stories in any medium as long as no text is altered and proper attribution is made to American Heart Association News.

Other uses, including educational products or services sold for profit, must comply with the American Heart Association’s Copyright Permission Guidelines. See full terms of use. These stories may not be used to promote or endorse a commercial product or service.

HEALTH CARE DISCLAIMER: This site and its services do not constitute the practice of medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk to your health care provider for diagnosis and treatment, including your specific medical needs. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem or condition, please contact a qualified health care professional immediately. If you are in the United States and experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or call for emergency medical help immediately.