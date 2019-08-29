European Commission president-elect seeks rebalancing of EU

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen says that rebalancing the European Union will be a "very important" task for her.

Von der Leyen met on Thursday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in the capital, Sofia, to discuss the executive body's agenda for when she takes up her post in Brussels on Nov. 1.

The former German defense minister highly praised the contributions of Central and Eastern European countries and vowed a broader exchange of knowledge and views.

She also said that climate change is at the heart of the European agenda, as well as more investment in digitalization, education, research and innovation.

Von der Leyen said that a fresh start on migration is needed for a sustainable concept in the European Union.