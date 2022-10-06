Europe holds 44-leader summit in Prague without Russia LORNE COOK and KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 7:27 a.m.
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
The inaugural summit of the European Political Community involves the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU — and Turkey.
LORNE COOK and KAREL JANICEK