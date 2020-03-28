Essence festival rescheduled amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Another major event for New Orleans has postponed bringing thousands of people to the city and New Orleans has launched a drive to get personal protective equipment into the hands of first responders as the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The 2020 Essence Festival, scheduled annually over the July 4th weekend, has been moved “closer to the fall” according to an announcement Friday from festival organizers. Headliners for the event, which celebrates black culture, included Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars. Exact dates for the festival's return have not been released.

“We are excited to share that previously announced talent will remain in our line-up for the postponed dates, and we will honor all tickets sold for prior scheduled performances,” Essence Communications Inc., the festival's parent company, said in its statement.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the change is in the best interest of residents, visitors and all who “make Essence the worldwide phenomenon that it is.”

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back — from near and far — and express our deepest gratitude to all who are helping our city, state and nation get through this rapidly evolving crisis," Cantrell said in a statement.

The Essence festival is the latest event to be delayed by efforts to slow-down the spread of the coronavirus. The French Quarter Festival, originally set for April, is now scheduled for October. This year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, usually scheduled for late April and early May, is moving to the fall too, sometime after the rescheduled French Quarter Festival.

Louisiana has surpassed 3,300 people known to be infected, with nearly 140 residents dead from COVID-19, according to the health department's numbers released Saturday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana has the third-highest rate of virus cases per capita and the second-highest death rate per capita, with the New Orleans region on track to run out of ventilators to care for the hardest-hit patients by the first week of April.

Although most people recover and many suffer only mild symptoms, COVID-19 can cause serious illness including respiratory problems for some, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The disease is highly contagious.

Cantrell's administration on Saturday urged people or businesses in the New Orleans region who have protective equipment and are willing to give it to police, emergency medical technicians and others to drop off items at Salvation Army drop boxes next to New Orleans Fire Department stations. Items being accepted include masks, gloves, disposable medical gowns, goggles and face shields. Businesses that may have such equipment include construction companies, non-emergency medical providers like dentist offices, tattoo parlors, nail salons and spas, restaurants and housekeeping companies.

“Like many places around the world, orders of PPE equipment made back in November 2019 have yet to be filled and our supply is running low. Any additional equipment the public can donate at this time will help keep our first responders safe and out on the streets,” New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana public school employees can expect full paychecks even if schools remain closed until the end of the school year because of the coronavirus, officials said Friday. Schools were closed March 13 through April 13 to help slow the virus' spread. Classes are expected to end in most schools around the third week of May.

Whether schools will re-open though remains unclear. Despite the closures, many teachers and others are still working, Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, told The Advocate.

A state survey shows that 39 of the state's 69 school districts are offering distance learning during the closures. Others are providing printed materials for students.

Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, said employees of those schools can also expect regular paychecks.

"Some charters that have hourly wage employees are paying those employees based on the average number of hours they have worked in prior months," Roemer said in an email.

Charter schools are independently operated public schools that don't face many of the restrictions placed on traditional public schools in return for greater accountability.

