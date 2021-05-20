Équipe Québec - baseball road warriors extraordinaire JOHN KEKIS, AP Sports Writer May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 11:21 a.m.
1 of6 Manager Patrick Scalabrini of Équipe Québec poses before baseball practice on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y. The minor league team is embarking on a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. John Kekis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Bus driver Eric Desdiens poses next to a bus for the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y. The minor league team is embarking on a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. John Kekis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Nick Horvath, released in 2020 by the Baltimore Orioles, stretches before practice with the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y. The minor league team is embarking on a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. John Kekis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Infielder and former major leaguer Gift Ngoepe, foreground, and manager Patrick Scalabrini talk before practice with the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y. The minor league team is embarking on a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. John Kekis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Scalabrini shouted to his players to gather round before a late-morning practice at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, just to make sure they knew the plan.
“We’re leaving at 6 a.m. tomorrow, so you’ve got to be at the bus at 5:30,” said Scalabrini, manager of Équipe Québec, a one-year experiment in the Frontier League, an independent circuit in this new era of minor league baseball.