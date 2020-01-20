Environmental awards seeks nominees

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency office in New England is accepting nominations for New England people, organizations, government entities or businesses whose environmental achievements during the past year deserve recognition. Nominations for the 2020 Environmental Merit Awards are due by Wednesday, Feb. 12.

These regional awards have been given out annually since EPA was created in 1970. Past recipients have included scientists, business representatives, community advocates, and public officials committed to preserving the environment. An independent EPA panel will select the winners based on the environmental problem being addressed, what actions were taken to address this environmental issue and the degree to which the positive results can be measured and sustained.

EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment and so nominations should explain how work connects to EPA’s mission of reducing waste, air, water, or land pollution. The agency also looks for projects or activities that can be replicated or widely shared and that are innovative.

Awards, which will be presented at a ceremony Boston in May, are traditionally given in five categories:

Individual;

Business, industry, trade, and professional organization;

Local, state or federal government;

Environmental, community or non-profit organization, academia;

Lifetime achievement.

Lifetime awards are given to people who have demonstrated sustained commitment toward improving New England’s environment during a career or over a lifetime.

Nominations are only accepted online. More information on award categories, evaluation criteria and how to submit nominations may be found at epa.gov/environmental-merit-awards-new-england.

Questions may be directed to Kristen Conroy at conroy.kristen@epa.gov.