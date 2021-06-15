'Embrace the unpredictability': Wilton High seniors cap off challenging school year with graduation J.D. Freda June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 12:47 p.m.
Seniors tossed their caps at Tom Fujitani Field on June 12 after making their graduation, capping off an unprecedented school year.
Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith spoke to graduating seniors, congratulating them at the high school’s graduation ceremony.
Students rejoiced, clearly relieved that they had put this accomplishment behind them despite the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Seniors lined the field, while parents filled the stadium’s bleachers.
Parents and supporters were out in droves to support their high school seniors on their graduation day.
Valedictorian Lily Mikita lauded her entire Class of 2021 for their willingness to adapt in the face of adversity.
Wilton High School Principal Bob O’Donnell wished the graduates good luck and congratuled them on their journey.
Parents and students alike were able to experience a more traditional graduation ceremony, returning from the likes of car parade graduations held for the Class of 2020.
One senior aptly decorated his cap with Kanye West’s “Graduation” album cover.
Faculty and staff were in attendance to support and congratulate the seniors.
The ceremony also included musical performances from an orchestral and choir ensemble.
WILTON — This year’s graduation was the final culmination of a very challenging school year, according Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell. And on June 12, the school’s seniors celebrated on Tom Fujitani Field in front of a packed bleachers section of parents and supporters.
Initially, O’Donnell gave the senior students a choice between a drive-thru graduation parade, like the one held for the Class of 2020, or a more traditional ceremony at Veterans Memorial Field. The seniors chose the latter, and last weekend many of the seniors and staff hoped the event would mark the end of a journey forced upon them by the coronavirus pandemic.