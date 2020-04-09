Elkins sanitation worker dies in off-duty accident

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — An Elkins sanitation worker has died in an off-duty accident, city officials said Wednesday.

The staffer, 53-year-old Byran Shockey, died Saturday when a masonry chimney he was demolishing with a relative fell on him, according to a news release.

Shockey, a Cravensdale resident, had worked for the city's sanitation department since 2015 and was employed as a loader.

He was married with two adult daughters. Shockey was described by a sanitation supervisor an outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and running his dogs.

“He will be greatly missed," said Bob Pingley, the operations manager for the City of Elkins.