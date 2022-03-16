Elizabeth Holmes' ex-lover, business partner faces own trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani, the jilted lover and business partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, finally has his chance to defend himself against charges that he was Holmes' accomplice in a Silicon Valley scam involving a ballyhooed blood-testing technology that flopped.
Opening statements in Balwani's trial are scheduled Wednesday in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found Holmes guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. She was acquitted on other counts accusing her of duping patients who relied on Theranos' flawed blood tests.