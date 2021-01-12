Wisconsin state superintendent candidate remains on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent whose candidacy was challenged because she used the title “Dr.” in front of her name on nomination papers will remain on the ballot, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday.

Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams is one of seven candidates for the open position to be secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The post is open after Superintendent Carolyn Stanford-Taylor chose not to seek reelection. The primary for the nonpartisan seat is Feb. 16. The two highest vote-getters will face off in the April 6.